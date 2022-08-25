.

By Soni Daniel & Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of the Director of Logistics of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Chapter, Adeyemi Israel Abiodun, to one-year imprisonment for internet-related fraud.

He is among 40 persons convicted on separate one-count charges before four judges of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan.

Their offences bordered on impersonation, obtaining money under false pretence, obtaining property by false pretence and forgery contrary to Sections 419, 467, 484, 516 and 508 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Abiodun was arraigned before Justice Iyabo Yerima while nine others were prosecuted before Justices Bayo Taiwo, Akintola Ladiran and Olusola Adetujoye between August 15, 2022 and August 23, 2022.

Abiodun and the others pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the EFCC.

Given their guilty pleas, the prosecution counsel, Modupe Akinkoye, Oyelakin Oyediran, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Chidi Okoli, Abdulrasheed Suleiman, Mabas Mabur and Samsuddeen Bashir reviewed the facts of the cases, tendered confessional statements and documents recovered from the convicts as exhibits and urged the courts to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

In a related development, the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) under the Command of DCP Tunji Disu, yesterday, paraded 11 members of the dreaded cult group, Black Axe also known as Aye that have been terrorizing both students of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma and residents of Edo State.

The leader of the cultist’s group, a 22-year-old undergraduate, Okosun Pascal, who said his title is ‘Number One, disclosed that the two AK-47 rifles, three pump action guns and other ammunition found with the group are the paraphernalia used for initiating new members into the cult membership.

Asked how many members he and his members had initiated into the group, Okosun who hails from Esan West LGA in Edo State, said he could not place a particular number as they were many.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, who conducted the parade said: “Following reports on activities of cult groups and other related unlawful societies in Ekpoma, Edo State, operatives of FIB-IRT acting on credible intelligence, on July 28, 2022, arrested one Okosun Pascal and 10 others from different locations in Ekpoma.”

Also, the Police IRT paraded a gang of kidnappers who were responsible for the abduction and killing of a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly as well as the abduction and killing of the DPO of Tafa Balewa Division in the state.

He said, “Following credible intelligence, operatives of FIB-IRT in June 2022 arrested 4 members of a notorious bandit group who actively participated in several kidnapping and armed robbery operations within Bauchi State and its environs.

“Further investigations revealed the suspects in August 2020 were responsible for the murder of one Hon. Musa Mante 58-year-old of Dass LGA, Bauchi, was then a serving member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

“The dreadful gang equally kidnapped 3 family members (two wives and a 1-year-old daughter) of the slain House of Assembly member when they attacked his residence in August 2020.

“The gang also confessed to the gruesome murder of a retired Police officer and former DPO of Tafa-Balewa Division, Bauchi, CSP Garkuwa.

“The former DPO was targeted because he gave them a tough time during his time in service, apprehending some of them and never giving them (the bandits) breathing room to operate in areas under his watch.

“They further confessed to the murder of one Mallam Dahiru Suleiman, 36-year old. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining members of the gang who are still at large.

