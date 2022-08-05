The chairman/CEO of Cubana group Chief Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana on Friday assured the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Young Progressives Party YPP in Abia Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso of his full support in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

Obi Cubana made this declaration when he paid a courtesy visit to the home of Dr Anyaso in London. Obi who was in company of some of his associates stated that his decision to wholeheartedly support the #nanaofuji ticket is because of his long standing friendship with Dr Anyaso.

According to the hospitality mogul, Anyaso has succeeded in all spheres of life; having built an admirable home, a thriving business and a very wide network of friends, he has proven to be a man with strong and stable character who understands the art of building and sustaining intricate and complex structures needed for success.

Obi Cubana pledged to do all within his powers to ensure that Abia youths are adequately sensitized on the need for a paradigm shift in Abia’s political leadership and to end the old order of godfatherism which has kept the state perpetually underdeveloped.

In his response, Dr Chima Anyaso thanked the august visitors for coming to his home to show him love and support. He also assured them that his principal Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor will be very delighted to know that a giant such as Obi Cubana has pledged to support them. Anyaso expressed his confidence in the leadership of Engr Nwafor and reiterated their commitment to transforming Abia within the first 4 years in office.

