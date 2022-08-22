The Naira on Monday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N429.43.

The figure represented a decrease of 0.09 per cent, against N429. 05 at the close of business on Aug. 19.

The open indicative rate closed at N429.07 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N432 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N429.43.

The Naira sold for as low as N415 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 161.94 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday. (NAN)

