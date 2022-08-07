BY Prince Okafor

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO Plc has tabled N4 billion to upgrade aging ground support equipment.

This is coming even as the company disclosed that it would collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and other major stakeholders to address the bottlenecks in the sub-sector. NAHCO Chairman, Seinde Fadeni, disclosed this during a dinner organised for its clients and partners in Lagos State.

Fadeni agreed that there are numerous challenges limiting the growth of handling business in Nigeria but assured that as a leading handling company in the country, NAHCO would continue to deliver quality and excellent services to its clients.“Some of our ground support equipment are aging and the current Board of Directors had approved for the Management the sum of N4 billion for equipment upgrade which will be delivered to the company very soon.

“NAHCO will collaborate with FAAN and other major stakeholders to address the bottlenecks in the sub-sector. We are trying as much as possible to aggressively improve on the equipment which we have now. Some of our equipment are as old as 20 years and above. We are working hard to ensure that we serve our clients better.

“However, we know that we can’t have it all 100 per cent, but we are consistently working to ensure we satisfy our customers. Today is the night for our customers. We know they are kings, and we must treat them as such.”

On his part, NAHCO’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Indranil Gupta, told the gathering that the handling company had performed the foundation stone- laying of its export processing centre at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Lagos. Gupta said construction work would soon start on the structure, which is being conceptualised as a two-storey building, adding that all the facilities at the centre would be automated for a seamless transaction.

He said: “On the monument gate, we understand your challenge as clearing agents, but we must also listen to the concerns of FAAN. I am sure FAAN doesn’t want to make life difficult for its clients. They know why they locked up the gate, but I can assure you that we will discuss it with them soon.”

