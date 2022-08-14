By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group, the Benue People of Conscience, B-POC has said the Federal Government has no moral justification to prevent Benue state government from accessing a loan facility of N41.39billion to clear backlog of pensions and salaries of workers in the state.

The B-POC noted that if the Federal Government was borrowing to meet its obligations including payment of salaries and debt repayment it was morally wrong for the same government to prevent a state like Benue from accessing funds that had been approved by the State Assembly to meet its obligations.

In a statement jointly signed weekend in Makurdi by its Chairman, John Orshi and Secretary, Tersoo Iorbee, B-POC pointed out that, with the worsening economic downturn, in no distant time it would be impossible for most states to pay salaries without borrowing.

B-POC observed that “some persons have argued that the Benue State Government and indeed, Governor Samuel Ortom should not be allowed to access the loan because he had mismanaged resources earlier made available to Benue.

“But when we talk of mismanagement of resources, who has mismanaged resources like the Federal Government? The situation where some persons would want to glorify the Federal Government and make it look like they are doing well without borrowing is sycophancy of the highest order.

“Based on facts on our hands, we know that the Federal Government is even borrowing money to service some of its needs, including debt repayment after squandering funds from the Excess Crude Account.

“Even as we speak, Nigeria is generating about N1.6 trillion, monthly, while it is spending about N1.9 trillion to service debts. The meaning of this is that the balance of N300 billion is being borrowed to service debts.

“It would also shock you to know that our Reserve is fast depleting. A cursory look would show you that if we continue our spendings the way we are currently going as a nation, before the end of the year 2022, Nigeria will be stone broke.

“That is why we are so shocked, when someone calls on the Federal Government and requests it to stop Benue from accessing the loan facility as if the Federal Government were some sort of saint.

“We believe such calls are only aimed at further impoverishing the people, particularly workers and pensioners because, someone, somewhere, wants to score some cheap political goals and discredit the Ortom administration.

“But, we want to state categorically that whether Benue is allowed to borrow or not, let’s watch; between now and the end of 2022, more states would be compelled to borrow to pay salaries and there will be nothing the Federal Government would do to prevent it.”

