By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Wife of the abducted Osun State’s All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Kazeem Alli, Jemila, said her husband’s mobile phone is no longer reachable.

Alli was reportedly abducted after he was attacked by gunmen at the Oke-Afa area of Apomu, headquarters of Isokan local government area of Osun State, Saturday night.

His abductors, according to a family source, reached out to them through the victim’s phone demanding N15 million ransom.

When his number was dialed , Jemila lamented that her husband’s mobile phone is no longer reachable and it gives the family reasons to be worried.

Her words: “I am worried over our inability to reach his phone since Monday after the abductors demanded ransom from us. I and my children tried calling the number but it has been switched off.”

“The phone was ringing before and no one picked it up but as of today (Wednesday), it is no longer reachable. The situation is very disturbing for us, even though we have not raised any money, it is better to reach his phone than for it to be switched off.”

When asked if the kidnappers have reached the family to reduce the ransom, she said: “No one contacted us and we are finding it difficult to raise such a huge amount. We appeal to security agencies to help us find and rescue him wherever they keep him.”

Insecurity: Bandits take over homes in Katsina villages, turn owners to slaves

An elder and community leader in Katsina State, Dr Bashir Kurfi, has said bandits and terrorists have taken over people’s homes in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, turning homeowners into slaves.

A Twitter post by Bulama Bukarti, yesterday, quoted Kurfi as telling BBC Hausa in an interview that gangs have occupied people’s homes in many Katsina villages, where they force the owners to live in makeshifts and work on farms.

He added that the bandits also forced homeowners to produce food for the terrorists and raped women and girls.

Kurfi cited an incident in which 40 bandits gang-raped nine women for a whole night. The elder statesman said he took the victims to the Federal Medical Centre.

“When doctors at the FMC checked the victims, they advised that they should be taken to a Urology Hospital (which treats urinary-tract system) because the damage done was beyond the capacity of FMC,” he added

