By Ayo Onikoyi

Broadcast journalist, TV host and On-Air-Personality, Ochuko Derek Omiragwa, popularly known as Chief Ochuko, has claimed that his career trajectory was not accidental but inspired by passion.

According to him: “Music inspired me. I’ve always been an MC right from my teenage school days, expressing myself via debate and rap music. So radio and TV presenting became a continuation of my youthful passion and coming from a background where the voice of the voiceless is scarcely heard, I saw it as a passion to be the voice of the common man.”

His colourful media career includes work experience in many notable radio and TV stations such as JayFM Warri Delta State, LASGIDI FM in Lagos, Wazobia FM and Wazobia Max TV in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He recalled, “My first time on air was with the late broadcast veteran Steve Kadiri of Raypower FM, Port Harcourt in 2002. I was an undergraduate but my activity as a campus show promoter earned me an appearance on his show. The experience on air with Steve Kadiri, was what fuelled my passion for journalism and the drive behind my becoming an OAP.”

Chief Ochuko, who currently co-anchor the Gudu Morning Naija show on WazobiaMax TV, further stated that his world’s view was influenced by “the courage and tenacity of men like Fela Anikulapo-Kuti” who in his lifetime was “the voice of the people.”

He added: “I am also influenced by some international journalists like CNN’s Larry King and Christine Amanpour and John Simpson of BBC’s Unspun World.”

Chief Ochuko, however, has broadened his horizon beyond the broadcast media, earning himself a reputation as a top-class show promoter, artist manager, media consultant, content creator, and high-flying publicist.

RELATED NEWS