In line with his deliberate plan to ensure all critical stakeholders get involved in his enduring solutions that would birth a remarkably developed Abia, Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) gubernatorial candidate in Abia State, has met with lawyers plying their trades in the state and beyond, using the occasion of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos as appropriate meeting point.

Nwafor told Abia members of the largest Bar in Africa in the two-day interactive session, that he views them as “opinion moulders, one of the brightest members of the intelligentsia and a group whose exposure and level of consciousness put them in a position of evaluating issues and challenges.”

The serial enterpreneur announced to the gathering that his candidacy leverages on his “competence, capability, preparedness and sincerity of purpose.”

Nana said his work plan (not blue print which he views as merely academic) has short, medium and long term plans that would bring disruptive changes in education, health, infrastructure development, agriculture, enhanced revenue generation, youth/social development, commerce/industrialisation and strengthened governance/security.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tunnel End Construction Company LTD, revealed that he has developed seven governance priorities that require basically unapologetic reliance on human, material resources and political will to drive Abia development.

Nwafor, the Founder of Each One Aid One Foundation urged the learned gentlemen to be part of the greater number set to dump conventional yet unproductive ways of doing things to result-oriented governance in Abia State.

The lawyers, who expressed excitement with Nana’s understanding of challenges peculiar to Abia and the achievable solutions he has proffered, thanked him for reaching out to them.

In their distinct speeches and on behalf of other lawyers, the Chairman of Aba Bar, Innocent Egwu, Umuahia; Jasper Ejimofor, Ukwa Bar; Ohafia Bar, Nathaniel Ekwueme and Mrs. Ngozi Nwangwa among others, assured Nwafor that the lawyers as change agents would give unalloyed support to his candidacy that has all the accompaniments of the required generational shift.

