…demand open investigation of vessel arrested in Equatorial Guinea

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minority caucus in the House of Representatives has accused the government of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC of providing a safe haven for crude oil racketeering in Nigeria.

The accusation came on the heels of the reports of arrest of MV. Heroic Idun, a 3-million-barrel capacity super tanker loaded with millions of barrels of stolen crude oil from Nigeria in far away Equatorial Guinea.

In a statement by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu on Saturday, the caucus expressed shock over what it described as “massive sleaze in our nation’s oil and gas sector under the APC administration”.

The caucus also raised some posers about who granted the vessel entrance into the Nigerians water, who granted facilities to illegally berth and pump stolen crude oil, what circumstances facilitated its escape from the Nigerian waters, who was the vessel working for and who were those behind the illegal operation?

Read also: FG chasing shadows on crude oil theft – Siasia

The lawmakers consequently demanded an immediate, independent and open investigation into the issue of oil theft in the country with particular refence to the arrest of the vessel.

The statement read thus: “The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives is alarmed by the massive oil theft in the country which has become an organized racket under the corrupt, reckless and extremely decadent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The Minority Caucus is disturbed by reports of alleged complicity by certain corrupt government officials as evinced in the clandestine entrance and berthing of a 3-million-barrel capacity super tanker, MV. Heroic Idun in Nigerian waters to criminally load millions of barrels of stolen crude oil from our country.

“Such reported complicity is also evidenced in the failure of the Nigerian authorities to effectively intercept and arrest the criminal tanker and its crew, which successfully left the Nigerian waters only to be apprehended by the Equatorial Guinea Navy.

“This shocking development underscores the massive sleaze in our nation’s oil and gas sector under the APC administration, with consequential crippling effect on our overall national economy and social wellbeing.

“It is indeed disturbing that under the APC administration, according to official reports, oil thieves are having a field day stealing up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil every day. This amounts to a daily siphoning of about $40m (given the current average global oil price of around $100 a barrel) accrued revenue meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Our caucus is saddened because such enabled sleaze is responsible for the crippling of our production and services sectors, massive unemployment; collapse of our critical sectors including education, health and power; unbearable infrastructural stagnation and escalated insecurity with attendant excruciating hardship on our citizens.

“The Minority Caucus, standing with Nigerians, demands for an immediate, independent and open investigation into the issue of oil theft in the country with particular refence to the circumstances that facilitated the reported illegal operation by MV Heroic Idun as well as its escape from our waters.

“Who granted the vessel entrance into the Nigerians water? Who granted it facilities to illegally berth and pump stolen crude oil? What circumstances facilitated its escape from the Nigerian waters? Who is the vessel working for and who are those behind the illegal operation?

“The Minority caucus commends the patriotic officers of the Nigerian Navy for their collaboration with Equatorial Guinea Navy to effect the arrest of the criminal vessel and urges such officers to assist in ensuring that those behind this repulsive crime against our nation are all brought to book.

“Our Caucus also urges President Muhammadu Buhari to, in the interest of suffering Nigerians, rise to the occasion and take urgent step to halt the haemorrhaging of our national economy through crude oil theft”.

RELATED NEWS