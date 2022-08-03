By Gabriel Olawale

LAWYERS under the umbrella of Lawyers Network for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, LANBAT, yesterday urged Nigerians not to place more emphasis on religion when issues of moving the country forward.

Speaking during awareness and sensitization walk in Lagos, the lawyers, who spoke through their leader, Mr Dotun Ajulo said that religion has never had anything to do with Nigeria since inception.

Ajulo said religion has been politicised, nothing that the country would not have remained the same if the tenets of both religions have been strictly followed.

He recalled that it was the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that restored formerly withheld missionary schools by military administration.

His words: “Regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, Religion has never had anything to do in Nigeria. Anything about religion has been politics.

“We will not take you through the constitutional provisions about religion considering the secularity of Nigerians.

“If the Christians and Muslims have remained within the tenets of the scripture, the country will not be where it is today.

“The military administration withheld the missionary schools for Ansar’u deen but this man came and restored it back.”

Speaking on the essence of the awareness, Ajulo said it is to have a voice ahead of 2023 to support a candidate. The Lawyer, consequently, said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was settled for.

