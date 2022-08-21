By Ephraim Oseji

The spokesperson for the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, WITZAM, Chief Okhue Iboi, has said that there was nothing wrong with the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2023 election.

This is as he stated that the association would soon reveal who would emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Iboi noted that the same faith candidacy has never been a problem in leadership.

Citing Abiola-Kingibe ticket that won the 1993 presidential election, the popular trado-medical practitioner, however, noted that the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would encounter some challenges from opposition parties.

Asked if Tinubu would win the election, Iboi said: “Tinubu is not just an ordinary man. He is a man who sees beyond his nose. When he sleeps, he would be told what to do and how to go about what he set out to do. I would not be surprised, if he was told what to do, before settling down on his choice of running mate.

“On the spiritual realm, Tinubu is seen climbing a twelve-story building, but when he got to the sixth floor, he sat and waited for a helper to take him to the top. Already, there is a big rock in his front, which may prevent him from reaching his destination. God is on the verge of taking him to the last floor but he needs prayer and assistance from our association to dismantle this obstacle.”

On the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Iboi added: “I foretold that he would win the presidency in 2019 but he would be deprived of it. I further said he would come back to re-contest again for the presidency. When we had our last meeting of white witches and wizards in all the 36 states of Nigeria, all the white witches and wizards from Yola in Adamawa State voted in support of Atiku Abubakar to become the next president in 2023. When we screened him, we found out that the road was not yet clear for him to pass, but he needs prayer and our support to scale through.

“However, I cannot tell you if he will become the next president of Nigeria in 2023 or not because we have not had our own election to choose the candidate that will become Nigeria’s next president.

“I can only speak on this after our next coven election meeting that is coming up next month. It will be conducted by our own electoral body made of white witches and wizards. It is at this meeting we would choose the best candidate to rule Nigeria. It is simple, after conducting our election, whoever wins there, will automatically become the next president of Nigeria. It could be anyone among the three major contenders.”

