By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Afrobeats megastar singer, songwriter, rapper, and music executive, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji “Olamide” has released the snippet for the new single ‘We Outside’.

The single is his first release of 2022 after spending the year, overseeing the success of his YBNL signee Asake who has emerged as the standout Afrobeats artist in 2022.

The YBNL executive released the teaser via his Instagram account where he also announced that the single is set to be released on Thursday, 25th August by 3pm.

“We Outside” is an Afrobeats jam that combines Olamide’s trademark melodic rap blending with his singing vocals.

The mid-tempo single is a feel-good song that will delight listeners and serves as a reminder of Olamide’s talent for writing easy and catchy songs while delighting his esteemed fans.

Last week, he teased another single “Nati” also sharing a snippet of the single with the caption “NATI…… soonest !”

While he’s yet to announce the release date for Nati, fans are anxiously awaiting the single’s release as the snippet has garnered over 158K likes and 19k comments.

Earlier this year, Olamide announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from releasing an album and he will only be seldomly releasing new music.

‘We Outside’ is the first offering from the next era of the Afrobeats legend, and listeners will undoubtedly cherish every moment.

Olamide has been a notable figure in the music business for more than ten years, releasing successful hits every year that appeal to both young and old listeners.

He has been instrumental in the successes of a plethora of phenomenal artistes and producers such as Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Asake, Lil Kesh, Pheelz, Young John, Chinko Ekun, Zlatan amongst others.

Olamide is not only a legendary/renowned rapper, singer, songwriter & hit maker but also a leader, master, music business mogul, and trailblazer.

