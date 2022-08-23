Fast-rising Nigerian musician Onuwa Chinedu Emmanuel aka X Dollar has told those who care to listen that his kind of music is for the rich and the poor from trenches to mansions.

The talented artiste who made the revelation in a recent interview said his songs are about reality and truth which everybody can relate with.

X Dollar who said this while describing the kind of music that he typically creates also said that he believes music is a tool to preach love and revive the consciousness of humanity.

He said; ‘ My songs are reality and truth based. Everyone can relate with the kind of music I create, both the rich and the poor from trenches to mansions can relate with my tracks.

‘‘My songs are mostly reality and truth based because I believe music is a strong tool or an avenue to preach love and revive the consciousness of humanity.

X Dollar (an indigene of Ozuitem in Bende Local Government of Abia State) also said that he would like to collaborate with Wizkid and further noted that the playing piano has been his love.

‘‘Music has been a passion and an aspiration from childhood… And a lot of musicians have inspired me like 2face, Wizkid, MI, Flavor, Davido and Burna Boy.

The musician also explained how he came about his stage name; ‘‘X has been a nickname in highschool then DOLLAR has been my best currency because of its consistency in value and rate.. because of what I preach in my music… Ranging from reality to truth to hope and love… I picked MERCIFUL… that’s where I got MERCIFUL X DOLLAR (MXD)

The Marketing graduate from the Business faculty of the Michael Okpara University Umudike Abia State also opened up on what he expects to accomplish as a musician in the next 10-years.

‘‘I hope to replicate myself from my hood with my music and to reaffirm ABA in the map of the Entertainment industry in Nigeria… I also hope to build a music school to harness young talents from ABA,’’ he added.

