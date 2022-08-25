By Idowu Bankole

Access to funding has been described the most critical engine of productivity and growth of MSMEs.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian financial system, according to financial experts “has not been supportive of the MSMEs growth”, hence creating a clog in the wheel of its development.

Recall that, the federal government launched a special fund for MSME through the National Enterprise Development Programme, a Federal Government initiative to provide subsidized loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) at single digit (9% per annum) all inclusive interest rate. The Fund is also to cater for applications received from SMEDAN under the National Enterprise Development Programme (NEDEP) Scheme.

However, experts have faulted the process of accessing this loan, blaming it solely on poor financial system.

At the Vanguard’s Economic Series Forum, 2022, Doctor Akinwande Ademosu, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Credit Direct Limited, noted that financial systems and distribution channels are key factors to ensuring stable growth of MSMEs in Nigeria but both key systems have failed to emancipate entrepreneurs from economic failures.

Ademosu lamented how the financial system has created setback to a couple of businesses who couldn’t thrive beyond their initial start up owing to the unfriendly operations of the Nigerian Financial system.

He said, “The financial system still remains the most potent source through the instrumentality of distribution channels”.

“The financial distribution channels have not been favorable to MSME, Banks and other credit facilitators owing to difficult accessibility”, he noted.

Speaking about N76billion available to women through credit direct, Ademosu noted that “access to it has no colouration, women play crucial roles in economic development, repay loans faster and especially with digital, accessing credit loans is becoming easier” he claimed.

RELATED NEWS