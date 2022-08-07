.

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fans have seen the comedy, acting, and other talents that their favourite celebrities display, but the foody side of them is exclusively unleashed in the cook-out show, Smoke Eat.

The mixture of food and fun is brought to the fore in season two of Smoke Eat, a celebrity cook-out show that features celebrities as guests and testers.

Powered by Power Oil and Colgate, season 2 of Smoke Eat premieres on Saturday 6th of August 2022 and airs every other Saturday at 7:30 pm on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes.

The show returns with more exciting episodes as special guests like Mr Macaroni, Jude Orhorha, Charles Burn, Gloria Anozie, Greg Ojefua, Tony Akposheri, Bolaji Ogunmola, Wole Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, Seun Ajayi, Lucy Ameh, Adebayo Davies, among others, grace the show for the mill.

Smoke-Eat is a cook-out show that showcases the beauty of making outdoor meals. The programme presents outdoor food with celebrity host, Blessing Obasi, engaging Chef meat-man, a professional chef that prepares one or more dishes on each episode, taking the viewing audience through the food inspiration, preparation and stages of cooking while a celebrity guest stands by to eat.

Smoke-Eat is packaged in an entertaining way that takes viewers through some of the lifestyles of the celebrity, whilst feasting on the delicacies prepared by the chef.

Viewers are taken through the stages of preparing the meal using healthy ingredients like Power Oil, as well as maintaining healthy eating habits like brushing after meals with Colgate.

Speaking, Eniola Abubakar, Asst. Director of Media and Content Acquisition said, “As a people, we have varieties of cuisines that enrich our taste buds, and showcase the richness of our culture. StarTimes is proud to be the fusion between entertainment and culture, leading to this relishing show. And with Colgate and Power Oil partnership, our audience can be assured of seeing their favourite celebrities share cuisine moments with them.”

