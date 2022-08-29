Moodswings

David Effiong, known by his stage name Moodswings, has made a gallant come back to the Nigerian music scene after a long hiatus with his blend of Afro (Afro groove)

The sensational music act who draws his rhythm from prolific acts like Fela Kuti, Burna boy and Drake is groovy and sustaining.

Moodswings took a break from the music scene back in 2020, after the release of his widely accepted single ‘Good Time’.

Giving the insights about Covid-19, with the entire crisis happening in Nigeria, had been a major setback. There had been this quietness in the Nigerian music scene till a new phase came with spotify officially running in the country and we could use free or premium accounts.

In a recent chat Moodswings said, “It’s all about winning at the end of every struggle, it’s a moment of truth and declaration for me. We all have been through a lot, so winning at the end and winning because I know my worth, let every morning be an inspiration that no matter what is happening you’re winning at the end”.

Following the release of his anticipated he has since caught the attention of popular Instagram Bloggers & celebrities including Tunde Ednut Amongst others.

‘Turn Up’ is available on all music platforms worldwide and with digital downloads on supported platforms. Turn Up is groovy, calm and a colorful tune an introduction to a genre he termed ‘Afro Groovy’, he really infused some unique and genuine creativity in his vocals, no doubts one would love to listen over and over again. He has also hinted on an EP project soon.

Moodswings is one of the Nigerian promising acts working tirelessly to be at the top of his game. The young star is talented and dedicated, who understands the music business and mastered his own craft to perfection.

