A new gaming platform, MonieBet has been launched for football enthusiasts and sports-crazy fans against the upcoming season

With the promise to reward fans for their passion, the company has unveiled a state-of-the-art website and brand logo while promising greater chances of a life-changing experience to punters.

Chief Executive Officer of the brand’s parent company, Mr. Osamede Umweni, said the sports betting company has developed a blueprint to establish its competitiveness in the Nigerian market and beyond.

He said the launch of MonieBet is the dawn of a new era, as the company is poised to disrupt the sports betting industry with a wide array of unique products.

He said: “We shall leverage on our team of seasoned staff with rich industry experience and quality products and services for optimal performance. We hope to grow our business into a world-class brand by always developing new products and exciting experiences for our customers.”

Also, the company’s Head of Operations – Mr. Sunday Owoeye, explained that customers can now enjoy an unbeatable 500 percent welcome bonus; setting the high bar for new customers’ incentives where first time users of the platform get up to 500 percent when they fund their wallets.

He said: “Furthermore, punters can feast on the first-of-its-kind Mega Bonus to secure up to 20 percent extra boost on their winnings, this in addition to the exciting 700 percent ACCA Bonus on offer.

“For an average punter, the weekend is a good chance for them to win BIG, adding that Moniebet’s TGIF offer presents an opportunity for them to get extra bonuses when they fund their wallets every Friday.

“We also have a way of compensating punters that lose all their games within a week such that they are refunded up to 5% of their total stake – the first of its kind in Nigeria”

“Our wide product offerings (Live Sports betting/ Virtuals/ Casino/ Slots) also ensure that our customers are always spoilt for choice with limitless options of games to play whenever and wherever they are.

‘There is no downtime to the exciting ride on MonieBet. We are always up and running; 24/7,” he added.

