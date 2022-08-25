By Haruna Aliyu

A local branch Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MCBAN, Attahiru Abubakar (Tukuran Bargu), has warned against ethnic profiling and killing of Fulani pastoralist in some Southern and middle belt states.

He gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to him, Fulani tribe is not unaware of the labelling of Fulani as bandits and terrorists, when many tribes were part and percel of banditry and, in some cases, indigenes were the ones disguising as Fulani, to unleash terror on their people, kill Fulani people and steal their cows.

He cited Benue State, where he alleged that the actual bandits are their people, and South-East too, where killings and stealing of cows belonging to Fulani are done by the state indigenes, tagged ‘unknown gunmen’, but unfortunately the Federal Government always looks the other way.

“Let me state here that in the wake of unprovoked killings by armed bandits, the real Fulanis are the worst hit. In Kebbi State alone Fulani people lost over 3,000 cows to armed bandits disguising as Fulanis.”

Also speaking, Abubakar Bandam, warned Southern states, which banned open grazing in their states, to have a rethink on their decision as the ban would have negative impact on the economy of the country, saying meat supply chain comes from the cattle rearing and is also the business of fulani who are known as migrants.

He said that seeing them as none indigenes is wrong and cannot be an excuse to kill them and steal their cows in the name of ban on open grazing.

He noted that they are Nigerians and have the rights to co-exist in any state provided that, their businesses were not unlawful.

“We are opposed to the ban because no alternative has been provided by the states, which banned open grazing, unless if they are calling for chaos. Fulanis for decades are known as peaceful people with sticks and water bottle, not gun carrying persons. We appeal to the authourities concerned to, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to killings, profiling and lebelling of Fulani as armed bandits and kidnappers.”

