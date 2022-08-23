.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A minor and five other persons died, yesterday, while three others sustained injuries in a motor accident at Ajue town, Odigbo Local Government Area on the Ore-Ondo expressway, Ondo State.

The vehicles involved include a truck with number plate MUS 321 YF and a commercial Toyota Hiace bus.

An eyewitness said the truck reportedly lost control and swerved into the bush, but its tail end crossed the highway.

However, the oncoming bus, which was on high speed, reportedly rammed into the tail end of the truck, killing six of the nine passengers in the bus

Reports had it that the truck was heading towards Ondo while the commercial bus was going towards Ore when the incident occurred.

The nine passengers on the bus included six females, two males and one female child. Those that died in the crash included the female child, four females and one male.

While the corpses were deposited at the Specialist Hospital in Ore, those injured were taken to the same hospital.

Contacted, the state FRSC Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, who confirmed the incident, said the bus driver lost concentration.

He said the bus had been towed to the Ajue police station while efforts are on to remove the truck.

