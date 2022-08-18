As Environment Minister proposes task force for implementation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Ministries of Water Resources and Environment, have inaugurated a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, framework to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 6, which is ‘Clean Water and Sanitation for All’ by 2030.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Kenechukwu Office.

The statement quoted the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, acknowledging that the SDG 6 is to be achieved by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, however, cannot be achieved alone rather demands cooperation and collaboration with other sister Ministries.

Read Also:

COVID-19: SERAP writes Adamu, seeks probe of ‘missing billions’ in water ministry, agencies

Inside the ‘draconian, undemocratic’ Water Resources Bill

Govs reject proposed National Water Resources Bill

Adamu stated this during a meeting with the Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abdulahi, on how to achieve this important SDG with less than eight years to go.

SDG 6 is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, which is to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The statement reads in part, “The Honorable Minister of Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, FNSE, FAENG inaugurated the Memorandum of Understanding framework with the Federal Ministry of Environment to ensure the target of SDG’s (6) are met between now and 2030 which is to ensure “Water and Sanitation for all”.

Then Honourable Minister of Water Resources Engr Suleiman H.Adamu FNSE,FAEng said: “Team work, collaboration and synergy of efforts will help us to achieve our greater goal.”

“Adamu hinted that meeting the SDG’s 6 is the responsibility of Federal Ministry of Water Resources but can only be actualized with the collaboration of other Ministries. Speaking further he said “when development partners come in, they want to see policies and institutional arrangements in place to enhance benefiting from the support we can receive from them”.

“The Minister stressed that collaboration is key to fast tracking progress to achieve success at both Federal and state levels as we are all working for a common goal for our country.”

According to the statement, Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abdulahi, in his response said his Ministry is ready to work with the Ministry of Water Resources to achieve a common goal for the benefit of the Nation, “I am here to forge a synergy and ensure going forward that we have a very robust National Policy on sanitation that takes care of virtually every angle of sanitation which I feel will be more robust and more encompassing if it is done jointly by the two Ministries.

“We will have a task force of experts by the two Ministries to look at the various documents as it addresses Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry and the Ministry of Environment so as to see how they can be harmonized towards one document as a National Policy that will be all encompassing for sanitation.

“Also we can invite other stakeholders in the sanitation sector to join hands with us in this National assignment.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Esther Didi Walson-Jack,mni in her opening remark expressed her deep commitment to share information as necessary and work together to ensure the target is met which is to bring sanitation up to scale in the country towards promoting positive impact.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS