The Minister of State for Health, Mr Joseph Ekumankama has called for collective efforts from private organisations, donor agencies and individuals to address the challenges stunting healthcare delivery.

Speaking in Lagos during the commissioning of projects at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Ebute-Metta, Ekumankama said that most challenges responsible for brain drain in the country are due to lack of facilities.

He hinted that collective input from different stakeholders will help to bridge the gap in access and quality healthcare delivery, “moving Nigeria healthcare forward is not a one-man show, we need intervention from government, private organisations, donor agencies and individuals.

“One of the major challenges responsible for brain drain in this country is due to facilities, so we look forward to intervention from a private organization, development partners and individuals because the government cannot do it alone.”

The projects commissioned by the Minister are the orthopaedic and trauma centre, molecular building complex, clinical training centre, oxygen gas plant, ultra-modern main theatre and powerhouse.

He, however, commended FMC Ebute-Metta for being a pacesetter in innovations and use of technology in healthcare, “This hospital has substantially contributed towards a positive image for our government and has won several awards and commendations including being the first Federal Government hospital with Safe care Level 4 in Nigeria. The hospital is also on the verge of launching its pin-hole endoscopic surgery program.”

The Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of FMC Ebute Metta, Dr Adedamola Dada said that the project aimed to improve access and quality healthcare delivery in the country.

He appreciated the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama for their leadership and support to actualize the project in record time.

“I will continue to work towards improving the healthcare delivery in this country because I am a Nigerian and I don’t have any other country. I am also happy to have a very strong team that works with me in this hospital, they understand the task and deliver it.”

He appealed to the federal government to support the hospital in some of the projects they intend to embark upon going forward, “we have a very large number of patients in this hospital and bed space remains a major issue.

“So with the support from the government we want to build four floor blocks that will increase our bed space by 75 beds, our theatre to nine and our out-patient room by another 12 consulting rooms. This will help us to serve outpatients more.”

On his part, the Chairman, FMC Ebute Metta Board of Management, Ishola Balogun Fulani said that the mutual relationship between the staff and management is responsible for the transformation the hospital enjoyed.

“In line with global healthcare best practices, we have upgraded our clinical services from registration, consultation, prescription, laboratory requests and results, patient notes and event payment system which are all automated and electronic.”

