Motorists have been enjoined to give priority attention to scheduled maintenance of their vehicles to avoid breakdowns and ensure maximum safety while on the road.

The advice was given during a recent two-day road show organised in Lagos by Mikano Motors and Durojaiye Relief Foundation with the support of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority as part of a road safety awareness campaign.

A statement by the organisers said during the road show, members of the National Union Road Transport Workers, Lagos chapter, and other motorists “were sensitised to the importance of vehicle maintenance being the best approach for keeping their vehicles in the best shape and ensuring safe transportation of passengers across the state.”

It stated that the campaign was geared towards sensitizing motorists and pedestrians to embrace proper road safety measures, for a safer travel experience on Lagos roads.

Specifically, motorists were asked to obey basic traffic and safety rules as well as adopt road transport best practices such as using safety belts; no texting while driving; no drinking and driving, and no driving when intoxicated or fatigued.

Some of the motorists at the event benefitted from a complementary vehicle oil change as an incentive.

The road show was preceded by a visit from Durojaiye Foundation executive committee and LASTMA’s mayor commandant to Mikano International motors division headquarters, for a briefing on the planned activities for the road safety awareness campaign.

Also in attendance were other LASTMA officials and Mikano Motors staff.

According to the statement, Mikano Motors is Nigeria’s fastest-growing auto company offering vehicle assembly and sale of reputable brands such as Geely, ZNA and CAMC.

The auto firm manufactures car parts and accessories, it added.

The Durojaiye Relief Foundation is known for its numerous philanthropic initiatives touching the lives of many Nigerians through its community outreach programmes, skill acquisition and youth empowerment schemes.

