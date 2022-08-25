The best footballer in the world, Lionel Messi will face his Argentine teammate, Angel Di Maria when Paris Saint-Germain face Juventus in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Apart from the French side and the Italian club, other teams in the group are Portuguese team, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa from Israeli Premier League.

Both Messi and Di Maria are not unfamiliar foes in La Liga where they had featured in El Classico games for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively while plying their trades in Spain.

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey.

RELATED NEWS