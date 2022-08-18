Popular Nigerian singer, Megastar Naija surprised Daddy Showkey on his birthday in London and he had the fans asking for more of his versatility in entertainment as he danced galala on stage to challenge Daddy Showkey who is the originator of the galala dance.

They both performed some evergreen songs like Diana, Somebody Call My Name while on stage with other hit songs of the Nigerian music legend. The event took place in London where he was hosted at Alpha Lounge South East of London.

Megastar Naija was the talk of the night as he stepped into the venue around 12:30am and he was given warm welcoming accolades as some notable Nigerian comedians like Okey Bakasi, Seyi Law, Hollywood actor/musician Pteemoney were all singing one of his hit songs Lori Iro.

A calm, charming and smiling Megastar Naija couldn’t stop greeting the crowd as most of the fans came to see him at the VIP section, for pictures and autograph.

The night wasn’t complete as the fans requested for him to perform for them which he granted and the club eventually almost turned to a carnival as the huge crowd was singing word for word and chanting his name Megastar.

Megastar Naija is a household name in the afrobeats industry especially among the Africans living in diaspora. Also it was reported in the media across the United Kingdom a few weeks ago at the Golden jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth of England, as [Megastar Naija] and a female pioneer of the afrobeats movement Weird MC shutdown Manchester in front of a massive British crowd to celebrate Her Majesty.

Megastar Naija fan base is expanding across the world on a daily as his fans awaits his new hit song he title “IN THE MOOD” according to a recent post on his social media account.

