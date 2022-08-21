Raymond Chukwuma Agwu, popularly Known as Ray Bevvy Katinns was born in Aba Abia State on 25th August, 1990 to the Family of Mr John Ikechi Agwu and Mrs Olamma Peace Agwu of Ndi-Obolobo Amaogudu Amaekpu Item in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

His father is a tailor while his mother is a trader who deals in clothing materials.

Raymond left his parents after his secondary school education in 2008 and headed to Enugu to look for greener pastures. To survive in Enugu he hawked N20 Naira Sweet at Ogui Junction Enugu until he got admission to further his education.

His love for acting led him to registering with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in 2004.

He is also a member of the Association of Movie Producers and Igbo Movie Producers Association of Nigeria.

He is a filmmaker, actor, businessman and playwright. He is fondly called an all round entrepreneur by his friends.

Raymond Chukwuma Agwu is married to Mmesoma Joy Chukwuma and they have two boys.

He had his primary school education at Evergreen Model Academy, obtained his WASSCE at Fibella international Schools Portharcourt in 2008.

Raymond Agwu is a graduate of Theatre and Film Studies department of University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

During his undergraduate years, he served as a two terms Director of Socials of the National Association of Abia State Students, UNN chapter, a House of Representatives member representing Theatre Arts at the Students Union Government, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies Association (TASFA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Moreso, he was nominated as The Most Popular Male in the 2012 Nigerian University Merit Awards (NUMA). Ray also won best Male entertainer and Artiste of The Year in the UNN Merit Awards.

He gained Admission in 2021 to study Hotel Management and Tourism in the Near East University North Cyprus.

The first political post he held was the Post of a Teenage Coordinator, Aba South Local Government in 2007, during the Ikechi Emenike’s Governorship Campaign.

He is currently a candidate of NNPP, running for the post of Abia State House of Assembly, Bende North Constituency.

Agwu was made the Director of Divas Expression in 2008, an entertainment group which had its rehearsal venue at the National Museum Hall Enugu.

Raymond established Bevvy Multimedia, a movie production company and he has produced films like, Planned Murder (Short Film advocating against rape), Dinner For Promotion which Feature the likes of Stan Nze, Akin Lewis and himself and etc, Home Coming featuring Obi Okoli, Caz Chidiebere, Ego Nwoye etc.

Also a movie titled Peter The Manny which features Greg Ojefua, Frank Nicholas, Jane Obi etc.

Ohaneze Ndi Igbo in collaboration with Igbo Movies Producers Association of Nigeria gave him a Chieftaincy title “EGBE E’JI GBA AGU 1 of Igbo Land.

This is to honor him for his efforts in promoting Igbo culture through his sponsorships to other content Creators. He also received an award of Recognition from the 2022 COAL CITY FILM FESTIVAL.

He is also the CEO of Bevvy Exchange Limited, A cryptocurrency exchange company and the Chairman of Bevvy Links, A mobile Phone and Accessories retail shop in Enugu.

Chief Raymond Chukwuma Agwu is a philanthropist who has been helping the needy and touching lives through his foundation RAYMOND CHUKWUMA AGWU FOUNDATION(RAY_CAF).

He has just published his first book (a play) titled ‘Above Tradition’s.

