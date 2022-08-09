Reginald Precious Chimaobim popularly known as Presh Boy (2DWORLD) is a Nigerian based recording artiste, singer, music preacher and songwriter.

Early life/Education and Career

Reginald Precious was born in a Christian family on the 30th of June although the year isn’t disclosed and He hails from Ehime Mbano local government area of IMO STATE.

He started his Entertainment lifestyle as a music Artiste professionally in the year 2020 in the city of Port Harcout, after he was inspired and motivated by two of his friends in the music business.

He went Gojehota International School Ozuoba PortHarcourt, kings Kid Academy PortHarcourt, Community Primary School Alakahia PortHarcourt, Community Secondary School Rumuekini PortHarcourt & currently studying Music & Education in the University of Ignatius Ajuru, Port-Harcourt Rivers State.

Presh Boy is known for delivering melodious, inspirational, motivational and captivating tunes.

His style of music is inspired by the likes of both old and new school singers of which Psquare, Cavemen, Burna Boy, Victor AD, 2face, Patoranking, Timaya, Bella Shmurda, Jeriq, Soft, Tekno, Olamide, 2kay, Idahams, Gthree Mayami, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, KCEE, Zoro, Ajebo Hustlers, Graham D, Kola Boy, Simi, Teni, Yemi Alade, Lade, Tems, Koffee, Barry Jhay, Zinoleesky, Flavour, Phyno, Frank Edward, Eben, Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo, Ada, Sinach, Chidinma, Kaptain, Umu Obiligbo, 1da banton, Wizkid, Davido, High Life Music and many lots more.

He has released couple of songs over the years and is still putting out more contents to better his fanbse and hit the limelight & 2DWORLD… songs like High Hopes, Gbese, Government, Again, Owo are all on all digital streaming platforms and his highly anticipated new single which drops soon.

Presh Boy as well had his first Big live concert in the city of Port-Harcourt on the 31st of July, 2022 and it recorded large number of Attendees including music guest Artistes like Lade, Damo K, Neeza, G-Win and many others.

Below are his social media accounts;

@presh_boy_ on Instagram

@presh_boy_2DW on twitter

@preshboymusic Facebook

