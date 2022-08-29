Since inception in 2010, the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence on the platform of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards aims to recognise businesses and individuals who have demonstrated result oriented excellence in diverse fields across Nigeria and beyond.

After a season of turbulence across the nation’s economy, businesses in Nigeria have adapted rapidly to challenges all that have been thrown at them. Nigeria boasts of an array of top business executives shaping the nation’s economy and carved a niche for selves despite the harsh conditions of our present reality.

In our usual high value for integrity and merit, the 2022 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence showcases a cast of dedicated entrepreneurs and innovative professionals, whose work and determination have helped in driving Nigeria into recognition as a leading place for Business Excellence.

Stella Okene – Woman Icon of The Year

Stella Okene is the CEO of Stelog Energy Group, an energy service company that renders exceptional formation evaluation and drilling services in the oil and gas exploration/ production industry as well as gas commercialization, client asset development and Management. Stella is a graduate of Petroleum Engineering from the University of Portharcourt.

Pat Utomi – Award for Business Leadership

Pat Utomi is a Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria. He is the founder of Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL). He is a professor at Lagos Business School. He has served in various capacities in government, as an adviser to the president of Nigeria, the private sector, as Chief Operating Officer for Volkswagen of Nigeria and in academia.

Dave Nwosu – Best Customer Focus Award

Dave Nwosu is the CEO of Nevadic Limited , a company that provides energy management and automation solutions in homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. With proven expertise in solar power conversion and energy management,they utilize best-in-class technology to power photovoltaic systems. They are vastly known for the solutions they provide, and which has earned them a reputation in the international market today.

Segun Agbaje – Emerging Business Leader Award

Mr. Segun Agbaje is Group Chief Executive Officer, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, a Nigerian multinational institution, since 2021. He is widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading CEOs with reputation for identifying capital opportunities and executing business deals.

Mr. Agbaje has over 30 years of experience in investment, commercial and international banking.

Muhammed Kabiru Garba – Award for Business Growth Strategy of the Year

Mohammed Kabiru Garba is the Chairman of KBR international limited, a logistics company delivering world class haulage transportation services to various destinations in Nigeria.

He has successfully provided haulage service to mega clients amongst which is the Dangote Group, moving heavy cargoes like transformers, gas turbines, generators, auxiliary engines, heavy lifts and oversize cargo up to 145tons and accessories to various project sites within Nigeria.

Pascal Dozie – Life Time Achiever

Pascal Dozie is a Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, the business brain behind different successful Nigerian entities such as Diamond Bank, Kunoch Limited and others. He has over three decades of wealth of experience in banking, development economics and planning. An eminent banker and econometrist, he also chairs the Board of MTN Communications Nigeria Limited and the Advisory Board of Diamond Bank Group.

Nnanna Ambrose Anyanwu – Exceeding Client Expectation Award

Nnanna Ambrose Anyanwu is MD, DeParis Engineering Services Limited, a company incorporated as a leading indigenous provider of offshore/onshore innovative designs, procurement and construction services with a clear mandate to remain a leading brand across Nigeria. Since inception , DeParis Engineering Services Limited have endeavored to contribute magnificently to the prosperity of their clients and Society at large.

Awwal Garba – Award For Capacity Building & Human Capital Development

Awwal Garba is President, Resident of Magma Group. A major player in the global oil and gas sector, Garba sense of fulfillment is succinctly summed up in the above analogy, as his life for a long time has been dedicated to meaningful and oftentimes sacrificial commitments to his fatherland as well as to the lives of his countrymen.

Passionate about investing in Nigeria,0 Alhaji Garba has been discovering untapped resources within the oil sector upon which he has over the years successfully built his chain a businesses under the Magma Group, thereby immensely contributing to the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

Justin Onyekonwu – Award for Excellence in HSE Compliance

Justin Onyekonwu is a dogged businessman, philanthropist, and seasoned oil & Gas pfofessional with vast experience in engineering, procurement and construction. He is CEO of Escon Oilfields Limited in relentless drive towards attainment of a sustainably successful integrated oil and gas business in Nigeria, delivering on its corporate strategy.

His company has the expertise and strong commitment to the provision of excellent services in Engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning

Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto – Award for Modern Day Business Revolution

Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto is the Chairman/CEO of the Ibeto Group. A renowned industrialist, he has advanced the cause of international goodwill through his extensive international business undertakings and network.

A man of good character, good business and community reputation, he is focussed and dedicated to pursuit of excellence.

Bismarck Rewane – Corporate Leaders Visionary Awards

Bismarck J. Rewane is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited in Lagos.

He has more than thirty years experience as an Economist, Banker & Financial Analyst. He is a Chartered Member, Institute of Bankers of England and Wales and a Fellow of The Nigerian Institute of Bankers.

