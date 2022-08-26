By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FOREMOST socio-cultural organisation of Ibibio people, Akwa Ibom State, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio has advised all governors and members of the national assembly from Niger Delta region and other coastal States to resist the plot to reintroduce the proposed Water Resources Bill.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the organisation last week, signed by its 11th International President and International Secretary General, Akparawa James Edet, and Akparawa Bassey Bassey respectively.

According to the communique, made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo, the organisation stated its resolve to collaborate with other ethnic nationality groups in the region and sister coastal states to mobilise strong resistance to the controversial Bill.

It wondered why policy makers would want to plunge the country into more crisis with such contentious bill instead of channeling their energy towards tackling more important issues such as insecurity, lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) strike, among other challenges currently bedeviling the country.

The communique reads:” Arising from the deliberations the CWC resolved as follows; that it urges all governors and national assembly members from the Niger Delta region and other coastal states in Nigeria to rise against the proposed Water Resoures Bill being put forward for consideration at the National Assembly, irrespective of political party affiliations.

“That the bill is evil, repressive, a complete misplacement of priorities and an attempt to deprive the people of the Niger Delta region and other coastal States resources freely given to them by God and by such action, further impoverish them.

” That a bill which aims to confer ownership, control and management of surface and underground waters on the Federal Government, like what is obtainable in petroleum resources, is an affront to the sensibilities of our people which must be rejected and fought with all peaceful and constitutional means available to ensure it does not see the light of the day;

“That members of the National Assembly nay the Federal Government should resist every temptation by the promoters of this evil and obnoxious bill to exacerbate the already smouldering schisms in our country which have brewed mistrust fueled by actions, inactions, policies and lopsided appointments to key positions in favour of a particular section of the country.

“That working with other ethnic nationality groups in the Niger Delta region and sister coastal states, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio will mobilise strong resistance to the Water Resources Bill and hopes that other patriotic Nigerians who desire the unity and cohesion of the country will lend their voices as well, as injury to one is injury to all.

“That at a period where our students have been grounded at home for over six months due to the ASUU strike; at a time insecurity has attained monumental proportions with killings and abductions for ransom ; at a time that the country’s currency, the naira, is on a free fall and at its lowest ebb ever in the history of our country; at a time enterprises are shutting down and foreign investors are leaving the country due to unbearable operational costs and poor economic policies, what should preoccupy policy makers in our nation should be how to channel all energy and resources towards tackling those issues and not to plunge the country into more avoidable crisis, with such a highly contentious bill which is suspected to have been put forward to serve sinister and sectional interests”

