By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

A three-storey building has collapsed at a popular GSM market located at Beirut Road in Kano state on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 3:20pm when the building which is under construction collapsed on traders, food vendors and customers present at the time.

According to eyewitnesses, many people are currently trapped in the rubbles while three people have since been rescued.

“We were just standing some buildings away from the collapsing building when we heard the noise of the collapsing building and people running helter skelter.

“The building is under construction and has not been completed when it collapsed.

“So far, three people have been removed alive but severely injured by the collapsing building.

“There are several people trapped in the rubble and unless the the place is cleared before they can b reached” the eyewitness stated

Rescue operation commenced on the arrival of the Fire Service, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

