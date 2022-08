,

.

.

Pic and video show the scene of the accident while the occupants of the vehicle was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Photos and video by Dare Fasube

It was a miraculous escape for some football fans on Saturday afternoon as a Hyundai Tucson SUV, Lagos SMK 809 GP on top speed rammed into a viewing centre located at the Pineapple area along Oki-Ogungbade road in Ibadan.

RELATED NEWS