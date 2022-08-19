By Biodun Busari

Manchester United have been linked with signing a series of Atletico Madrid players this week, including Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco.

According to The Telegraph, Atletico Madrid would accept an offer of £25.5million (€30 million) for Carrasco.

Reports also disclose that United wanted Carrasco’s teammates — Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix and the club hope to make as many as five new signings before the transfer window closes on 1st September with talks underway to bring Real Madrid star Casemiro to Old Trafford.

There are speculations that another midfielder, a right-back, a back-up goalkeeper and a versatile forward are also being sought this month.

United are interested in signing Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea while Ajax star Antony has been a target throughout the summer.

However, according to The Telegraph, Belgium international Carrasco is also a ‘serious’ target for the club.

The report adds the 28-year-old will be allowed to leave Atletico for £25.5million.

United have been linked with moves for a host of Atletico players having made enquiries on the availability and the chance to sign Alvaro Morata.

Reports in Spain have suggested United have made a mammoth £110m bid for Joao Felix, although the club have insisted no offer was put forward.

Atletico are among the clubs to have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo who remains determined to leave United this summer, even as Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly has shown interest in Ronaldo.

