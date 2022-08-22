By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A middle aged man, Tarfa Kpandegh has been arrested by the Police in Makurdi for allegedly destroying several campaign billboards belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state.

The suspect was said to have been nabbed on Monday by members of the Makurdi Local Government Task Force at the Wurukum area of the state capital while he was busy destroying the billboards of the party mounted in strategic positions in that part of the town.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, who was sighted with Youth Leader of the Party, Patrick Modom, at the Police Command Headquarters to formally tender a statement about the matter explained that the news of the arrest of the vandal got to the Party Secretariat Monday morning prompting their visit to the Command.

Iortyom said, “when we heard about it, we tried to get first information about what had happened and we advised the Task Force to call in the police.

“We have been suffering from such acts before now where all our billboards were destroyed. We have lost count of how many of our billboards have been destroyed in the past. Some were recently destroyed at Oshigbudu in Agatu, Wadata, New GRA, and so on.

“When we got to where the task force was holding him (the suspect), we asked that he be brought to the police. He is now in the custody of the police and we are here as an interested party,” Iortyom said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the arrest saying the matter was being investigated after high the suspect would be charged to court.

