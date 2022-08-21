Newcastle and Manchester City played out a six-goal thriller at St. James’ Park on Sunday night with each side forced to settle for a point.

Neither of the two had conceded a goal in their opening two games but that record was quickly dismantled in an end-to-end encounter.

The champions took an early lead through Ilkay Gundogan who ghosted into the box, receiving a Bernardo Silva cross before striking beyond Nick Pope.

The hosts did not feel sorry for themselves, however, and drew level through Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan unconventionally bundled the ball home and despite it initially being ruled out for offside, the decision was correctly overturned.

Newcastle went ahead before the break. Allan Saint-Maximin drove at the City defence before playing in Callum Wilson. The striker cut inside Ruben Dias before poking the ball beyond Ederson.

Just after the restart, Erling Haaland almost levelled with a right-footed shot from the edge of the box but Pope denied him with a fine fingertip save.

Moments later, Newcastle went 3-1 up, as Kieran Trippier whipped in a spectacular freekick at the goalkeeper’s side.

But City refuse to be beaten and the deficit was reduced on the hour mark. Kevin De Bruyne hung up a cross to the back post, which Rodri headed back across goal and Haaland was there to lash the ball home.

And four minutes later, they were level. De Bruyne threaded an immaculate through ball to Bernardo Silva who tucked it beyond the onrushing Pope.

Source: MARCA

