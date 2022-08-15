By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

LVI Art Gallery & Cultural Nexus located at No. 9 Henry Ojogho Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos is a one stop shop for arts, artists, arts products, creativity and related goods.

“I want to be sure about what I am giving to you…at the same time, my workshop serves other artists and other galleries. So, I solve my problems and I commercialize it. My shop is commercial. Other photographers who have cameras but don’t have the space come here. There is an IT section. Even my flyers are made in-house. We do everything in-house. For every artwork I sell, that is my joy, and I want my joy to increase. I want to sell more.”

With those words, Julius Iyoghiojie, Managing Director of LVI Art Gallery & Cultural Nexus ushered arts & culture journalists from across the media into his expansive and diverse gallery.

Earlier, Julius, an engineer by training who ended up becoming an art collector and promoter with 27 years of experience, cited the recent development in the Nigerian popular music industry where the world now wants to collaborate with Nigerian artists, as an example of the significant milestone in Nigerian art worthy of documentation. “We must therefore document what we have,” he said.

Art documentation, said Julius, has become better and easier with digital space which helps to authenticate the documentation by recording digital footprints such as time and date the art products were uploaded on the digital space. According to him, the 3-year-old gallery, begun with N11, 000 given to him by his mother, has grown to become an organization that promotes arts and culture internationally and locally.

Now, LVI Art Gallery & Cultural Nexus is set for its first art residency titled “TR Residency” opening September 1 and runs till November 30, 2022. According Julius, the residency will feature 6 artists – all painters on canvas.

So passionate in the sales and promotion of arts and artists, Julius has succeeded in instilling into people, banks and other corporate organisations, the culture of using artworks as gift items instead of other goods that do not have the type of lifespan and value artworks have.

LVI Art Gallery & Cultural Nexus is a convergence of art, culture and tourism.

