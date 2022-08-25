.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than 205 youths benefitted from an empowerment programme put together by Lions Club in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The empowerment programme, was jointly organized by Abeokuta Unique Lions Club, Abeokuta Coral Lions Club, Abeokuta Harmony Lions Club, Abeokuta Jewels Lions Club, Abeokuta Royal Lions Club, Obada Sparkling Lions Club, Abeokuta Frontier Lions Club and Abeokuta Emerald Lions Club.

The participants were trained in soap making, tie and dye as well as make-up.

Addressing the participants, the President, Abeokuta Unique Lions Club, Lion Olabimtan Temitope, said the programme was part of efforts of the Club to reduce poverty among Nigerian youths, stressing that the empowerment programme would make them to be self-reliant.

He explained that the major objective of the club is to save humanity through skill acquisition and awareness creation, stressing that the training was designed to empower the youths to learn about one skill or the order to make them self-reliant and to enable them earn a decent living.

“The importance of the programme was to empower our youths with basic business skills that will help them earn a living and also be employers of labours”.

“Our focus in Lions Club is the need to help people with small skills, which they can start up with little money to help elevate them from poverty. With the knowledge they will gain from this programme, they will be able to establish the business of their own”.

