By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Federal Government, yesterday, kicked-off Project T-MAX, a Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET, programme, in Lagos, aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

There are seven pilot states listed for the pilot scheme, which are Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Gombe, to empower at least, 15,000 Nigerians across the pilot states.

Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the President on Education Intervention, Fela Bank-Olemoh and Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this at a media briefing and official launch of the programme, held at the state Ministry of Education, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Bank-Olemoh said: “Project Technical-Maximum, tagged: T-MAX, aims to equip about 10 million Nigerians by 2030 with Technical and Vocational skills they need to be economically independent.

“For this Pilot phase of the project, which spans from August – December 2022, a total number of 15,000 individuals will be trained across seven states: Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Gombe.

“Some of the skills that will be deployed include Information, Communication, Technology, ICT, Tiling and Stone Work, Solar Installation, Welding and Fabrication, Plumbing and Fittings, Domestic Electrical Wiring and Installation, Furniture Works, Beauty Care and Cosmetology, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Repairs and Automobile.

“At the end of this Programme, Starter Packs will be given to the top participants in each state based on participants’ assessment rankings. These Starter Packs will set selected beneficiaries off in their respective acquired skills.”

