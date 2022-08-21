



The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has extended the period which all outstanding debts are to be paid from 24 hours to Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

The Director-General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NBC, had on Friday revoked the licenses of the AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication L.td., Silverbird TV Network and 50 other stations over N2.6 billion debts.

The commission ordered the affected stations to shutdown in the next 24 hours and directed NBC offices nationwide to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.

Ilelah, however, said that the extension of the enforcement date was due to an appeal by the affected broadcast stations, relevant stakeholders, public spirited individuals and organisations.

” This is to inform all the affected broadcast stations whose licenses were revoked and given 24 hours to pay all outstanding license fees that NBC has extended the period which all outstanding debts are to be paid from 24 hours to Wednesday Aug. 23.

” All affected broadcast stations who fail to defray their debts on or before Aug. 23, 2022, are directed to shutdown by 12a.m. on Aug. 24, 2022,” the DG said.

