PRESIDENT of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association, LERSA, Mr. James Emadoye, has urged the Lagos State government to adopt proper physical and urban planning measures to tackle the environmental challenges in Lekki and surrounding communities.

Emadoye said this at a recent meeting convened by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, for the review of the Lekki Masterplan, developed by the Lagos State government.

Other stakeholders at the meeting were the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Babajide Obanikoro; lawmaker representing Eti-Osa constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Noheem Adams; Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Abdullahi Sesan, chairmen of Local Council Development Areas in Eti-osa, and traditional rulers.

In his address, Emadoye observed that the Lekki community does not have adequate infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of businesses, residents and property in the axis.

He blamed frequent sea dredging and land reclamation activities in various parts of the island for the worsening flood challenge in Lekki, and stressed the need for strict regulations by the state government to tackle the issue.

In his address, the commissioner stated that the state government is developing a masterplan to make the state a 21st Century model city, in line with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

RELATED NEWS