By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The lead counsel to Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Thursday said the legal strategy on how to free Idara Gold popularly known as Mama Biafra, has been activated to free her from the detention facility of the security agency.

Ejiofor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after their routine visit to the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

According to him, Kanu was worried over the continued detention of Mama Biafra.

IPOB lawyer said: “The Court-Ordered routine visit to Our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was conducted today, at the DSS Headquarters, Abuja, where Onyendu has been held for over one year in solitary confinement. While concerted efforts are ongoing to secure his unconditional release, the legal team visited him today, in line with the subsisting court Order.

“However, Consistent with the court’s ordered guideline, unilaterally distorted by the DSS, the visit was conducted separately/ individually.

“My briefings with ONYENDU principally centered on the updates on our preparation for his Appeal coming up for a definite hearing in October. The coast is now clear for the expected legal fireworks on that day.

An update on related Appeals on other segments of Onyendu’s case was not left out, but for obvious reasons, the details will remain private.

“Onyendu’s concerns over the present troubling conditions of Mama Biafra, Idara gold, and other UMUCHINEKE held in solitary confinement at various detention facilities of the security agents across Nigeria, were carefully noted. He was provided with updates on the legal team’s efforts toward securing their freedom. Every legal strategy being adopted to enthrone positive result have been fully activated, and we are not relenting.”

“As usual, Onyendu expressed his profound love, and gratitude for your unwavering support, prayers, and unblended loyalty. He urged you all to remain focused and never to derail. We appreciate you all most sincerely, Ezigbo Umuchineke, and always note that we do not take your support for granted

May you all remain blessed, as you continue to remain law-abiding,” he said.

