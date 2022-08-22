.

By Biodun Busari

Leeds United beat Chelsea three goals to nothing at Elland Road on Sunday to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The Blues plunged themselves into demolition when Edouard Mendy gifted Leeds the opener in 33 minutes by fumbling a backpass, allowing Brenden Aaronson to pounce.

Four minutes later Raheem Sterling conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box, from which Rodrigo scored his fourth of the season after Jack Harrison’s delivery.

Daily Mail reports that the Whites also out-fought their opponents, particularly in midfield, in echoes of the famous historic combats between the two rivals.

Jesse Marsch’s side sealed a first Premier League win over Chelsea in seven attempts, dating back to 2002 when Harrison scored after Daniel James’ cross was touched to him by Rodrigo.

The boisterous stadium was agog in disbelief as they were two goals up in the first half only for Jack Harrison to make it three in the 69th minute.

There were chances for Thomas Tuchel’s side when Sterling curled wide in the first minute and had a goal disallowed, while Marc Cucurella, signed for £62m, was also off-target twice.

