By Dirisu Yakubu

Civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Tuesday, accused a land racketeering syndicate of plotting to tarnish the reputation of Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

HURIWA also accused some “disgruntled political elements and those who are obviously internally displaced politicians in Enugu state operating from the nation’s capital” of using what it called morally bankrupt news outlet to spread fake news about the activities of the Enugu state administration under the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi “with allegations that the governor is in the business of depriving legitimate land owners of their landed and ancestral assets which is so far from the truth.”

The rights group stated that generations unborn ought to commend Ugwuanyi for “putting durable and sustainable legal and institutional frameworks in place and for reorganizing the land administrative structures and hierarchy in Enugu state to completely sanitize land ownership and eliminate land speculation and touting which was a major problem inhibiting industrialisation in Enugu State before the assumption of office of the current administration.”

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said it embarked on wide ranging facts finding visitations to Enugu state without the knowledge of Governor Ugwuanyi to ascertain certain insinuations of land related crimes linked to some officials of the state, noting that “our far reaching findings show that indeed at no time in the recent history of the South East has any political office holder done as much spade works and fundamental land ownership and administrative reforms as much as the current governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done.”

The Rights group further called on media owners to be vigilant and be wary of their esteemed outfits being duped and used by criminals parading about as businessmen to seek to peddle absolute falsehood against the governor.

HURIWA recalled the concerned online medium claimed falsely that her investigation reveals the top government officials were involved in the land racketeering in the state in order to shield the governor from public scrutiny and any culpability.

This is even as the group dismissed claims that appointees and close associates of the governor were involved in the illicit land business transactions, using proxies.

HURIWA dismissed “these sets of lies and crude falsehoods as lies from the pits of hell that lack veracity and therefore should be disregarded, and promised to publish a comprehensive report of her findings next week to reveal “the measures and far reaching steps adopted by the Enugu state’s governor to sanitize land administration and ownership in Enugu to comply with the Land Use Act of 1978 and the constitution on the issues of rights to property.

“It is remarkable that despite the fact that the federal government, being at the top cadre of the organs of government and Nigeria practicing a quasi-unitary form of government, state governments have control over land allocation in their domain.

“The 1978 Land Use Act bestowed such power to the states in a bid to standardize land ownership in the country as well as harmonize pre-existing laws on land ownership.

“The Act stipulates that lands in urban centres are to be controlled by state governments while those in rural areas are vested in the local governments.

“A study entitled, ‘Land Ownership in Nigeria: Historical Development, Current Issues and Future Expectations’, contended that erstwhile laws on land ownership, specifically during the colonial period, saw laws fashioned to suit colonial masters to achieve their political and economic aims thus jettisoning ownership through villages, towns, communities and families.

“But after independence, private ownership of land by individuals, families and communities were the predominant land tenure system in the Southern States of Nigeria and lands in the territory comprising the Northern States of Nigeria were regarded as owned by the state, based on the provisions of the Land Tenure Law of 1962.

“With the Act giving state governors the power to confer land to any individuals or hold it in trust for the common benefit of all Nigerians, ownership of land can be revoked with due compensation given and at the same time, right of ownership under the Act allows for a maximum holding period of 99 years subject to payment of ground payment.

“Section 1 of the Land Use Act, states that all land located in the territory of each state in the Federation of Nigeria is with the governor of that state and such land shall be held in trust and administered for the use and common benefit of all Nigerians in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

“On its part, Section 5(1) of the Act grants state governors the statutory right of occupancy to any person whether or not in an urban area and issue a certificate of occupancy as evidence of such right of occupancy in accordance with the provisions of Section 9(1) of the Act.

“Section 5(2) of the Act provides that Upon the grant of a statutory right of occupancy under the provisions of sub – section (1) of this section, all existing rights to the use and occupation of the land which is the subject of the statutory right of occupancy shall be extinguished.

“This affirmed that the right of occupancy granted by a governor as the highest right to land in Nigeria,” the statement read.

Onwubiko however added that the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (2007) “allows the federal government to claim ownership of all land endowed with mineral resources wherever it is located in the country.

“Section 1(1) of the Act provided that ‘The entire property in and control of all mineral resources in, under or upon any land in Nigeria, its contiguous continental shelf and all rivers, streams and water courses throughout Nigeria, any area covered by its territorial waters or constituency and the exclusive Economic Zone is and shall be vested in the government of the Federation for and on behalf of the people of Nigeria.’

Section 1 (2) reads “All lands in which minerals have been found in commercial quantities shall, from the commencement of this Act be acquired by the government of the federation in accordance with the provisions of the Land Use Act.”

“Section 1 (3) provides that the property in mineral resources shall pass from the government to the person by whom the mineral resources are lawfully won, upon their recovery in accordance with this Act 1.

“With both legislations giving the two-tiers of government control over what happens to land in the country, the Land Use Act empowered state governments on who to occupy lands in their states; the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 gives the federal government control over mineral deposits found on land thereby concentrating mineral resources in the country in the hands of the federal government.”

HURIWA therefore stressed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has the law on his side in the comprehensive land reforms that his administration is implementing.

RELATED NEWS