By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Udu Branch, E.E. Igbighogho Esq has slammed a N50M suit jointly and severally against the Divisional Police Officer, Ovwian Division, CSP Aliyu Shabba and five others for violating his fundamental Rights while on lawful duty at the station.

The suit had the Chairman Police Service Commission, Inspector General of police, Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CSP Aliyu Shabba, ASP Imrana Yusuf and Inspector Lawrence as 1st to 6th Respondents with E.E. Igbighogho as the Applicant.

Igbighogho in suit No: EHC/FHR/39/2022 at the Effurun High Court, Delta State is praying for an order of the honourable court that the forceful removal and detention till date of his android handset on the 5th of August by the 6th Respondent upon order of 5th Respondent is illegal and unconstitutional.

He further prayed the court that the refusal of the 5th Respondent to release the Applicant’s android handset upon demand and the abusive treatment metres to him is illegal and unconstitutional.

Vanguard gathered that the lawyer had gone to the station to solicit for a client when the 5th and 6th Respondents maltreated him and seized his phone, bragging that he can go to hell and nothing will happen.

Our Correspondent gathered that the police has been given 48 hours by the court to show cause. The suit is coming up Friday 12th August for hearing.

The Human Rights Lawyer is praying the court for the sum of N50M only as damages against the Respondents jointly and severally for breach of the Applicant’s Fundamental Rights and inhumane treatment.

Asked to comment on the suit on whatsapp, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe said he cannot comment as the document sent wasn’t clear enough to read.

