The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended two of its Special Traffic Mayors (STMs) for illegally apprehending a logistic motorcyclist and impersonation.

Mr Bolaji Oreagba,LASTMA General Manager, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oreagba said that the two Special Traffic Mayors, Ibrahim Abu and Olamide Oshin, were arrested by a patrol team from LASTMA Headquarters on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

He explained that the patrol team arrested them at the Sheraton Hotel bus stop on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way for their illegal acts.

Oreagba said that there had been incidences of impersonation of LASTMA personnel by some unscrupulous members of the public in times past.

He said that the agency had vowed to handle such cases with the laws of the state.

“Upon investigations, Ibrahim Jubril Abu, a genuine LASTMA STM, obtained another mayor’s reflective jacket number and printed a fake identity card for Olamide Oshin in order to perpetuate fraudulent acts.

“Abu, thereby, whipped up public sentiments against lawful officers on traffic management duties.

“The two culprits, who have been handed over to the police at Area F, are cooling their heels in police custody.

“It is pertinent to note here that the creation of LASTMA STM was a strategy adopted to increase voluntary assistance for authorised traffic personnel in traffic management.

“The operational guideline of the STMs does not, however, authourise them to apprehend traffic offenders,” he said.

LASTMA General Manager added that, not too long ago, the agency noted a fake online publication soliciting membership and training as a Special Traffic Mayor for a fee.

He said that the agency promptly responded and debunked the publication via a press statement and on the electronic media.

Oreagba also promised that the culprits would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others with similar intentions.

He enjoined the public to always say something when they see something instead of attacking government officials carrying out their lawful

He noted that, regrettably, some logistics motorcycle riders were already gathering at the spot of the incident, in order to launch an attack on LASTMA officials.

Oreagba added that the agency was advocating voluntary compliance in ensuring better and sustainable law and order on Lagos roads

