By Chioma Obinna

Edo State Commissioner for Health Prof. Obehi Akoria has assured the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of the state’s resolve to strengthen its collaboration with the centre to address and eliminate Lassa fever.

Akoria who spoke when she received the NCDC Research, Monitoring and Evaluation team in Benin City, said the State Government had used multisectoral interventions to address the challenges of lassa fever in the State.

She also commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the support given to the ministry of Health and said the Ministry is sustaining the interventions to prevent further outbreak of the

Earlier, the NCDC’s senior Research Monitoring and Evaluation officer, Roberts Adedryin gave a presentation on the overview of data collection activities of Lassa fever in Edo State. She said it was a fact finding mission aimed at solving the problem of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

Edo state is among states affected by the recent outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria, and has since stepped up surveillance and prompt investigation of suspected cases, facilitating documentation of contacts, contact tracing and monitoring. It has also developed and disseminated public health advisory to raise awareness about the disease among residents.

