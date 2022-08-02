…Delivers 16 housing project in 3yrs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed plans to launch a N20 billion Green Fund initiative to address various challenges of global climate change in the state.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, had launched a mini-housing scheme, Channel Point Apartments in a residential neighbourhood of Victoria Island, further raising the housing stock of the State.

The scheme is a composite housing project jointly developed by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSDPC, and Brook Assets and Resources Limited, a private real estate developer.

The housing scheme, located in Sinari Daranijo Street, consists of twin blocks of 38-unit two-and three-bedroom flats on a land size of 2,832 square metres.The governor, speaking at the opening of the two-day, 9 Lagos State International Climate Change Summit, on Tuesday, themed, “Integrating Climate Actions in Lagos State: Opportunities and Trade-Offs,” at Victoria Island, Lagos, stated that his administration is constantly engaging the private sector, development partners and donor organizations in finding solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the fund which is expected to be launched later in November, 2022, aimed at catering for climate change mitigation and adaptation.The governor stressed that such collaborations and discussions focus on protecting women, children and people with disabilities who disproportionately bear the brunt of the extreme weather events, adding that the yearly summit is one of the many manifestations of government keenness to engage and collaborate.

The governor said, “Our Government is in constant discussion with the private sector, developing partners and donor organizations to find solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact, with special emphasis on protecting women, children and people with disabilities. This conference is one of the many manifestations of our keenness to engage and collaborate.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that the State Government last year, took a giant leap by launching the Lagos Climate Action Plan, (second Five-Year Plan), covering 2020 – 2025 which highlights evidence-based and inclusive climate action that will help create a more resilient Lagos for all.

He disclosed that “the State Climate Action Plan has started to deliver great and impactful rewards as well attracting the attention of critical supporters and partners like the UK Government grants to the Lagos State Waterways Authority to improve the ferry services across the State which will further support the government’s efforts to provide a truly multi-modal transport network for Lagos, with consequent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with road transportation.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the state government since last year has embarked on updating its Development Plan, incorporating climate adaptation and mitigation components in each sector.

He added that the state has a Climate Action Plan which requires adopting and mainstreaming into all that the state government does.

According to the Governor, the mainstreaming and integration of climate action into our growth strategies, investment plans and institutional structures, is a prerequisite and foundation for mobilization of public and private sector financing to achieve “net-zero,” adding that without the right structural foundations, financing will fail to achieve the desired goals.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello stated that the climate change is the most pressing concern facing the planet presently as countries across the globe and Lagos inclusive have witnessed extreme weather events, ranging from heat waves to extreme storms, sea level rise droughts, floods among others.

Bello, called on stakeholders to combat the climate change crisis, noting that “there is the need to accelerate development and adoption of innovative climate technologies, business models and financial mechanisms to support green economic growth.”

“It has become more expedient for all of us; the government, leaders of thought, organized private sector and individuals to embark on deliberate and consistent efforts to combat the Climate Change Crisis, if we and our future generations will have a place to call home” he said.

The Commissioner stated that in a bid to combat the climate change crisis, the State Government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has signed up to the 15 million pounds UKAID Climate Action Implementation Programme, which will support cities to accelerate implementation from their Climate Action Plans (CAPs).

He added that the State Government is at an advanced stage of completing work on the Lagos Climate Adaptation and Resilient Plan, CARP.

The project makes it the 16th housing project completed and commissioned in the last three years by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Governor said the new milestone showed the result of collaboration between Government and the private sector, noting that his administration’s drive to provide affordable and decent housing for the residents through public-private collaboration had yielded positive outcomes.

Sanwo-Olu said the urban renewal agenda of the State Government remained on course, adding that the overall goal of provision of modern housing and infrastructure was to ensure that the State sustained its growth and the megacity status.

He said: “I congratulate LSDPC and Asset Brooks and Resources Limited on the successful completion of this edifice. Progress is, indeed, achievable when public and private sector enterprises come together, bringing their core strengths to the table, for the good of the entire society. This positive outcome is yet another testimony to the effective collaboration between Government and the private sector in the implementation of our agenda to provide affordable and decent housing for our people.

“I am impressed by the quality of work done by the contractor, which reflects the quality of monitoring and supervision by the LSDPC, which has sustained the high standards set long before now. We shall continue to pursue and implement this tried-and-tested model of public-private collaboration, as it has proven to be a potent strategy for keeping up with the rate of demand for housing by our rapidly increasing population.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration had pursued its urban renewal policy vigorously, which resulted in rehabilitation and reconstruction of various infrastructure across the State.

He promised to continue to provide a supportive environment for business and investment to flourish, while improving life expectancy in the State.

The Governor said the ongoing automation and digitisation reforms in property records and land administration in Lagos were already yielding positive outcomes, stressing that the Enterprise Geographic Information System (e-GIS) being introduced by the State Government for transparent land allocation would be ready before the end of the year.

“We are giving commitment that before the end of the year, our e-GIS platform, which will unlock openness and raise efficiency in processing of property titles within weeks at applicant’s comfort zone, will be delivered. Disagreements over land titles will be a thing of the past,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor assured residents that provision of decent, affordable housing remained a key priority for his administration, disclosing more housing schemes were due for completion across the State.

LSDPC Managing Director, Mr. Ayodeji Joseph, described the project as “another progress” recorded by the Sanwo-Olu administration in closing the housing deficit in Lagos.

Development of the apartments, the agency boss said, was conceptualized during Sanwo-Olu’s tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC. He said the site of the project had two bungalow houses before the agency converted it into a mini estate.

Managing Director of Brook Assets and Resources Limited, Ms. Lanre Sola, said the scheme offered luxury accommodation for the comfort of the allottees.

“Despite the challenges we encountered in the course of the development, including the paucity of funding occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, we were resilient and showed great commitment to deliver the project,” she said.

The mini estate has modern facilities, such as a water treatment plant, LPG Reticulation Service, fitness gym, swimming pool, roof-top cinema, sit-out space and two elevators per block.

