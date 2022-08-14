.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong has officially kick-started his work as he visited the headquarters of the Tinubu Campaign office to inspect the facility and meet some of the staff.

He was received by the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Hon. James Faleke and Director of Administration, Hadiza Bala Usman.

Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham in a statement at the weekend in Jos said the Governor was taken around the building and also ushered into his office, after which “he welcomed the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who arrived at the office before they went in for a closed-door meeting.”

He added, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Campaign DG and Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila also held another meeting with the Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly.”

