By Lawani Mikairu

Plateau State Commissioner for Land and Survey, Mr Yakubu Dati yesterday said there is electrifying enthusiasm about the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) throughout the country since the announcement of the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as the Director General of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Oganisation.

Dati who disclosed this in a statement said that immediately Lalong was announced as the Director General, his team was inundated with calls from all over the country with discernible enthusiasm.

He said Tinubu who is a crowd puller in every part of Nigeria has taken a good decision in the choice of Lalong as the Director General and that is a sure key to victory of the party in the presidential election in 2023.

He said : “In less than 24 hours after his appointment as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization, the political stratosphere in Nigeria is already electrified. Few political events have excited the populace in recent times, like the reality of having Governor Simon Lalong leading the APC campaign trail ahead the 2023 general elections.”

“The excitement reverberating in the APC over the choice of the governor as campaign DG proves that, not only has the party made the right choice, but that his appointment has added a lease of life to the APC behemoth. “

Dati also said as the new DG moved straight from the Presidential Villa, where he was unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari by the trio of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shetima and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the presidential flag bearers and APC national chairman, respectively, to the warm embrace of well wishers in Jos who came out in their thousands across party lines to welcome him, “it was obvious that the APC has been recharged for greater things ahead.”

“In the midst of the euphoria, the enormity of the task ahead was not lost on the Governor who is not new to such tasks as he had successfully handled similar tasks in the past with his leadership of the campaign of Governor Oyetola in 2018 where he delivered Osun state to the APC.”

“Governor Lalong made an impression as a true patriot following the nomination of the APC vice presidential candidate. While other contenders lost their cool and were dragging the party to the mud for losing out, he maintained a calm disposition and drew from clearer thinking, believing in the truism that a true leader doesn’t create separation but brings people together,” Dati remarked.

He further explained that as chairman, Northern Governors Forum and the only Christian APC governor in the North, he silently continued to work assiduously for the success and growth of his beloved party.

“He treaded the dictum of Martin Luther King which says, ‘a genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a moulder of consensus.’

“The early fruits of his labour became apparent following the visit of the Benue State APC governorship candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on August 3 2022, where the Reverend gentleman appreciated the governor’s support and encouragement.



“The calm demeanour of this former two-term Speaker of Conference of Nigerian Speakers of Nigeria attracted his governor-colleagues, who beamed their searchlight on him to end the teething imbroglio and unite the party to victory. His reputation preceded him,” the Commissioner said.



“In all intent and purposes, Lalong stood tall with capacity to carry the trust to steer the course and end the ensuing brouhaha in the APC.



“Majority of party faithfuls trusted this Catholic Knight of KSGG to bridge the religious gaps and lead the party to victory. As the longest serving Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gov Lalong is already putting his boots on the ground to underscore the urgency of the task ahead. ”



“As Martin Luther King said. ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,’ For the APC in Nigeria, it is time again to echo the reigning argot, ‘We move!’” Dati added.

