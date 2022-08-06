In honor of our two years anniversary the Learning And Life Aid Foundation (LALA), a non-governmental charity organization is pleased to announce that the United States Internal Revenue service has granted it tax exempt status.

The foundation received its new status under Section 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, according to a press release signed by the founder Lilian Alaere Ebifegha said “this means that all contributions made to the Foundation by corporations and individuals in the United States are fully tax deductible.

Learning And Life Aid Foundation is now eligible to apply for government and private grants which will increase access to resources and strengthen the organizations’ ability to raise funds for the vulnerable, including women, orphans, disadvantaged youths, and victims of natural disasters.

Lilian announced the formation of a new team in the United States that will mobilize and actively solicit financial support from its US-based partners and other organizations willing to engage in charity work in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Since its inception in Nigeria in August 2020, LALA Foundation has facilitated the acquisition of critical skills for women and youths, medical outreaches aimed at widows and children, as well as food and palliatives for vulnerable households, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic” and “perennial flooding” in Bayelsa State, Nigeria,” according to the statement.

She acknowledged partners and Board members for the great strides that resulted in several humanitarian engagements.

“As we approach our second anniversary on August 7, 2022, we are excited about the opportunities that await us, as this milestone entrusts us with greater responsibilities in our mission to provide our people with access to a better way of life.”

“We thank our partners, staff, volunteers, Corporate Organizations, and individuals who have assisted us along the way.” We appreciate your support and ask that you continue to do so as we continue this journey.

RELATED NEWS