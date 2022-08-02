On the 11th of July 2022, the Art Hotel hosted a phenomenal launch, introducing its state-of-the-art 5-star business hotel to the public. The hotel, located at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, boasts of a cutting-edge architectural design and innovation, a fusion of art, business and luxury.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was a special guest of honor at the event, said the hotel, which attempts to promote Nigerian arts and crafts, accommodates a gallery with an extensive display of diverse Nigerian arts for the public viewing in celebration of Nigeria’s vibrant culture.

“The Art Hotel brand is a new offering associated with art, style, culture, sophistication, and contemporary creativity. This project has been strategically crafted to showcase unique art, innovation and creativity” he said.

Other guests at the event include the Governor of Lagos state ably represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Royal Father of the day, Oba of Oniru, HRM Oba Gbolahan lawal; HM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan; Lawal, HM Oba Saheed Elegushi; Honorable, Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest C. Ndukwe OFR; Head of Service Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Director General National Institute of Hospitality, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa; Madam Nike Art Gallery; Head Pastor City of David Church, Pastor Idowu lluyomade; Director General Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Foli Coker, among other notable individuals.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of The Art Hotel, Mr. Tunji Abdul, stated that the team will dedicate themselves to providing quality service and maintaining great customer values while infusing arts and culture into the hospitality space in Lagos.

He disclosed that although it has been a challenging 5-year planning and development process, they are delighted and honored to be officially open to the public. He reiterated the brand’s commitment to meeting the growing demands of the business community, art lovers, explorers…

Mr. Abdul noted that the vision is to become the leading provider of unique boutique Art-Deco hotels in key cities around the world beginning with Lagos, and expanding to the West, South Africa, Europe, and the United States.

The tape-cutting marked the official opening of the hotel to the public. Also, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Foli Coker presented the award for Dedication and Service to the Nigerian Tourism Sector to the Chief Executive Officer of The Art Hotel, Tunji Abdul.

Other highlights include beautiful musical performances and cultural displays.

