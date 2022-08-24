AS a way of connecting the Lekki/Ajah axis with other parts of Lagos by water transportation, the Lagos State government said it will embark on the construction of the Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal, in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Disclosing this, Mr Tunji Solaja of the Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited, said: “The project is part of efforts by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make the state more convenient to live for residents and becoming one of the most beautiful cities in Africa. The governor, in fulfilling the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda, which represents the six pillars of the state’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance, has left no stone unturned since he was elected.”

RELATED NEWS